Tata Motors wins order for 200 e-buses to be operated in J&K

The auto major announced on Tuesday (18 October 2022) that it won the tender of 200 electric buses, floated by Jammu Smart City, for Jammu and Srinagar.

Tata Motors has entered into a strategic collaboration for the deployment of the electric buses in twin capital cities of Jammu and Kashmir. The collaboration is a part of an initiative of Housing and Urban Development Department, Government of Jammu & Kashmir to establish an environmentally, socially and financially sustainable network of public transport for Jammu and Srinagar.

As per the contract, the company will supply 150 units of 9-metre and 50 units of 12-metre Starbus electric buses. Tata Motors will supply, operate and maintain Tata Starbus electric buses for a period of 12 years.

Since 2019, Tata Motors' 40 electric buses have been plying in Jammu & Kashmir along with a cumulative supply of 715 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have collectively clocked more than 40 million kilometres, with an uptime of over 95%.

As part of a tender floated by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), Tata Motors has already received orders for 1,500 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), 1,180 electric buses from West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) and 921 electric buses from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

Tata Motors is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Motors reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5,006.60 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 4,450.92 crore in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations increased 8.3% YoY to Rs 71,935 crore in Q1 FY23.

Shares of Tata Motors were up 0.15% at Rs 404.90 on the BSE.

