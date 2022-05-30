Tata Passenger Electric Mobility signs MoU with Gujarat Govt.

-
ALSO READ
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility signs MoU with Singapore-based Sunkonnect
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility receives Rs 3750 cr investment from TPG
Reliance Industries signs MoU with Govt. of Gujarat
Aviation stocks take off after India resumes international flight
Wardwizard Innovation spurts after robust electric 2-wheeler sales in December
-
For acquisition of Ford India's Sanand vehicle manufacturing unitTata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEML), a subsidiary of Tata Motors, and Ford India (FIPL), have today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Gujarat (GoG) for the potential acquisition of FIPL's Sanand vehicle manufacturing facility including (i) Land & Buildings (ii) Vehicle Manufacturing Plant, Machinery and Equipment and (iii) transfer of all eligible employees of FIPL Sanand's vehicle manufacturing operations, subject to the signing of definitive agreements and receipt of relevant approvals.
FIPL will operate its Powertrain manufacturing facilities by leasing back the land and buildings of the Powertrain unit from TPEML.
This MOU will be followed by signing of the definitive transaction agreements between TPEML and FIPL over the next few weeks
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU