Tata Power allots 49.05 cr shares aggregating Rs 2600 cr to Tata Sons

Tata Power Company has allotted 49,05,66,037 Equity Shares at a price of Rs 53 per Equity Share to Tata Sons, aggregating to Rs 2,600 crore on 13 August 2020.
Pursuant to the allotment of the Equity Shares, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 270.48 crore to Rs 319.53 crore.
