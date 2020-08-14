Tata Power allots 49.05 cr shares aggregating Rs 2600 cr to Tata Sons

Tata Power Company has allotted 49,05,66,037 Equity Shares at a price of Rs 53 per Equity Share to Tata Sons, aggregating to Rs 2,600 crore on 13 August 2020.

Pursuant to the allotment of the Equity Shares, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 270.48 crore to Rs 319.53 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)