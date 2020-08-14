JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

US Stocks fall on profit booking
Business Standard

Tata Power allots 49.05 cr shares aggregating Rs 2600 cr to Tata Sons

Capital Market 

Tata Power Company has allotted 49,05,66,037 Equity Shares at a price of Rs 53 per Equity Share to Tata Sons, aggregating to Rs 2,600 crore on 13 August 2020.

Pursuant to the allotment of the Equity Shares, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 270.48 crore to Rs 319.53 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 10:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU