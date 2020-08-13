Board of TVS Srichakra appoints directors

At meeting held on 13 August 2020

The Board of TVS Srichakra at its meeting held on 13 August 2020 has appointed S Ravichandran as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, with effect from 13 August 2020 and P Srinivasavaradhan as Non-Executive Non- Independent Director, with effect from 13 August 2020, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

