Zydus Cadila receives USFDA approval for Sevelamer Carbonate Tablets

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Sevelamer Carbonate Tablets (US RLD - Renvela Tablets) in the strength of 800 mg.

The drug is a phosphate binder and is used to control phosphorus levels in people with chronic kidney disease who are on dialysis.

It helps prevent hypocalcemia (low levels of calcium in the body) caused by elevated phosphorus. The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 296 approvals and has so far filed over 390 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

