Hexaware Technologies recognized as Market Leader for SAP services in UK & US

Hexaware Technologies announced that it has been recognized as a US and UK market leader in the ISG Provider Lens SAP HANA and Leonardo Ecosystem Partners Report recently published by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Hexaware was recognized as a leader in the SAP S/4 HANA System Transformation - Midmarket quadrant in the U. S. and U. K., and a leader in Managed Application Services for the SAP ERP quadrant in the U. K.

The ISG report noted that Hexaware delivers business driven, outcome-based cloud migration with minimized risks delivering future-state architecture aligned with business solutions.

For midmarket customers in the U. S. that are on an SAP transformation journey, Hexaware leverages its Triadic framework along with other tools, accelerators and industry-focused templates to accelerate the S/4 HANA business modernization and landscape transformation journey.

Not limited to the U. S. market, Hexaware's SAP migration framework and delivery methodology, its automation-led approach and outcome-based pricing also enable the company to deliver realizable benefits to its clients in the U. K.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)