Board of Suraj Industries takes note of permission received for manufacturing tie-up with Globus Spirits

The Board of Suraj Industries at its meeting held on 23 October 2021 has taken note of the permission received from the Excise Commissioner Rajasthan for the 'Agreement for Tie-up Manufacture of Rajasthan Made Liquor Products executed with Globus Spirits (GSL).
As per the Agreement GSL has allowed the Company for packaging of Rajasthan Made Foreign Liquor products of GSL at the Bottling Plant of the Company situated at the premises of Rajasthan State Ganganagar Sugar Mills, Taragarh Road, Ajmer, Rajasthan.
