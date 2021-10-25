IRCON hands over newly commissioned cross-border rail link to Nepal

-
-
Ircon International on behalf of Government of India (GoI), has handed over the newly commissioned cross-border rail section from Jaynagar (Km. 0.00) to Kurtha (Km. 34.90) to Government of Nepal (GoN) on 22 October 2021.
Under the grant assistance from Government of India and MoU signed between GoI and GoN to undertake Indo-Nepal Cross Border Railway Projects, the work of Jaynagar (India) to Bardibas (Nepal) rail line project was entrusted to Ircon International.
The 1st phase of 34.9 Km Jaynagar (India) - Kurtha (Nepal) section is part of 68.72 Km Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas rail link being built under Government of India grant assistance of NPR 8.77 billion.
This section was earlier a narrow-gauge rail link between Jayanagar and Bijalpura. There are 8 stations and halts on the Jaynagar-Kurtha section, which includes the historically important station of Janakpur.
