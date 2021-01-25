Tata Power solar unit bags EPC order worth Rs 1,200 cr

Tata Power Solar Systems has received a letter of award (LoA) to build 320 MW of ground mounted Solar PV project for NTPC.

The order value of the project is approximately Rs 1200 crore. The commercial operation date for this project is set for May 2022. With this addition, the order pipeline of Tata Power Solar stands at approximately 4GWp with approx. value of Rs 12000 crore.

The scope of work includes the land, acquisition, engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning of the grid-connected solar project on a turnkey basis along with three years of operations & maintenance services for the solar plant, power evacuation system andtelemetry up to the interconnecting state transmission utility (STU) substation.

On a consolidated basis, the power utility's net profit rose 5.7% to Rs 370.93 crore on 8% increase in net sales to Rs 8,289.81 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Shares of Tata Power rose 0.44% to Rs 79.70. Tata Power is India's largest integrated power company and, together with its subsidiaries & jointly controlled entities, has an installed/managed capacity of 12,772 MW.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)