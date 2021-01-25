Volumes soar at Max Financial Services Ltd counter

Max Financial Services Ltd recorded volume of 1.73 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49210 shares

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, Future Retail Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd, The Ramco Cements Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 January 2021.

Max Financial Services Ltd recorded volume of 1.73 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49210 shares. The stock lost 0.11% to Rs.701.20. Volumes stood at 50455 shares in the last session.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd saw volume of 53918 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16552 shares. The stock increased 0.58% to Rs.327.70. Volumes stood at 4144 shares in the last session.

Future Retail Ltd witnessed volume of 22.74 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.70 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.69% to Rs.82.15. Volumes stood at 20.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Enterprises Ltd saw volume of 7.64 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.88 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.95% to Rs.521.90. Volumes stood at 2.17 lakh shares in the last session.

The Ramco Cements Ltd clocked volume of 85236 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33224 shares. The stock lost 0.67% to Rs.804.00. Volumes stood at 48596 shares in the last session.

