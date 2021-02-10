Tata Steel, Berger Paints, Glenmark Pharma in focus

Tata Steel reported 54.03% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,565.41 crore on 7.4% rise in total income to Rs 37,531.67 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Berger Paints India reported 50.7% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 274.80 crore on 24.83% rise in total income to Rs 2,134.80 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 12 February 2021, to consider repurchase of foreign currency debt.

The Phoenix Mills Limited (PML) said its wholly owned subsidiary Mindstone Mall Developers has announced acquisition of approximately 7.48 acres of prime land in Alipore, Kolkata for a total consideration of Rs 300 crore. The land parcel is strategically located on Diamond Harbour Road, Alipore, Kolkata.

Mahanagar Gas reported 16.75% rise in net profit to Rs 217.21 crore on 11.16% fall in total income to Rs 686.79 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Raymond reported 88.89% slide in consolidated net profit to Rs 21.69 crore on 37.12% fall in total income to Rs 1,297.82 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

