Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, HCL Tech, Future group stocks in focus

Bharti Airtel reported net profit of Rs 853.60 crore in Q3 December 2020 as compared to net loss of Rs 1,035.30 crore in Q3 December 2019. Total income rose 64.05% to Rs 36,377.10 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Hero MotoCorp has set up a separate vertical to drive its new business of Harley-Davidson products and merchandise distribution in India. The company has also commenced wholesale dispatches of Harley Davidson products to the dealers from January 18.
HCL Technologies and Alteryx, Inc. announced a global strategic alliance to help companies across the globe succeed in their analytics automation and digital transformation priorities. As part of this strategic engagement, HCL has also been named an Alteryx Elite Alliance Partner.
Future group stocks will be in focus after markets regulator SEBI barred Kishore Biyani, three others and related enterprises of his Future Group from accessing the securities market for a year. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) passed an order in connection with an insider trading case in 2017 when a few companies of the Future Group were being restructured.
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care's net profit jumped 84.37% to Rs 250.62 crore on 18.37% rise in total income to Rs 1,027.79 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Prince Pipes & Fittings' net profit jumped 175.08% to Rs 66.79 crore on 39.57% rise in total income to Rs 553.64 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
V I P Industries reported net loss of Rs 8.68 crore in Q3 December 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 26.55 crore in Q3 December 2019. Total income fell 44.41% to Rs 240.24 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
