Tata Consumer Products, Ajanta Pharma, Adani Enterprises in focus

Tata Consumer Products' consolidated net profit rose 29% to Rs 237 crore on 23% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3070 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Ajanta Pharma's consolidated net profit jumped 64.23% to Rs 176.63 crore on 13.27% rise in total income to Rs 754.22 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Adani Enterprises informed that the company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary namely, Azhiyur Vengalam Road, on 1st February 2021 to carry out the development, maintenance and management of the project in Kerala.
Shares of Home First Finance Company will debut on the bourses today. The issue was sold in the price band of Rs 517-518 apiece.
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes' consolidated net profit dropped 40.46% to Rs 60.15 crore on 41.07% fall in total income to Rs 454.37 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
PNC Infratech said its wholly owned subsidiary PNC Unnao Highways received financial closure for one of highway projects in Uttar Pradesh on hybrid annuity mode.
