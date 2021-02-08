Britannia Industries, Maruti Suzuki India, Adani Enterprises in focus

Britannia Industries reported 22.31% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 455.75 crore on 6.56% increase in total income to Rs 3,248.19 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Maruti Suzuki India said its total production dropped to 160,975 units in January 2021 from 179,103 units in January 2020.
Adani Enterprises said its wholly owned subsidiary Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL) has acquired 23.5% equity stake i.e. 28.20 crore shares of Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) from ACSA Global (ACSA) and Bid Services Division (Mauritius) (Bidvest) for Rs 1685.25 crore.
Jindal Saw reported 26.56% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.77 crore on 3.26% fall in total income to Rs 2,912.62 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Punjab National Bank reported net profit of Rs 506.03 crore in Q3 December 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 492.28 crore in Q3 December 2019. Total income rose 45.91% to Rs 23,298.53 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities reported 85.38% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.67 crore on 11.29% increase in total income to Rs 226.97 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
