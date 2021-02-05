Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Stove Kraft in spotlight

Hero MotoCorp's consolidated net profit rose 13.01% to Rs 1,019.18 crore on 37.73% rise in total income to Rs 10,032.61 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Vedanta said its sub-committee of board of directors of the company approved the expansion of Lanjigarh Alumina Refinery from existing capacity of 2 MTPA to 5 MTPA at a cost of Rs 3,779 crore approx. Completion of this project will place Lanjigarh Alumina Refinery as one of the world's largest single-location alumina refinery complex.

Stove Kraft will make its debut on the bourses today, 5 February 2021. The IPO of the company was sold between January 25 and 28. The issue price is Rs 385 per share.

Biocon's subsidiary Biocon Biologics has signed an agreement with the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) to expand access to lifesaving cancer biosimilars in over 30 countries in Africa and Asia as a part of the Cancer Access Partnership (CAP). The partnership is a significant step in delivering advanced cancer therapies to patients who need them the most and ensuring equitable access to high-quality biosimilars in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

Bharat Electronics entered into an Offset Contract under invest in kind with Joint Stock Company Rosoboronexport, Russia, for setting up industrial facilities for the manufacture of a wide range of aviation hoses at BEL Optronic Devices Limited, Pune, a subsidiary of BEL.

Tata Power Company's consolidated net profit rose 28.39% to Rs 248.21 crore on 8.77% rise in total income to Rs 8,082.55 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Godrej Agrovet's consolidated net profit rose 19.38% to Rs 61.60 crore on 13.84% fall in total income to Rs 1,549.12 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

PSP Projects said it has received an additional work order worth Rs 236 crore (induding GST) for an Institutional project at Gujarat. The company has been ranked the L1 bidder (Lowest Bidder) by a regulatory authority for projects totalling to Rs. 420.89 crores (including GST) for construction of medical colleges at multiple locations at Uttar Pradesh.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)