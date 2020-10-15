Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 91.18 points or 0.77% at 11981.73 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Petronet LNG Ltd (up 2.43%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 2.37%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.49%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.21%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.82%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.81%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.8%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.73%), and Castrol India Ltd (up 0.61%).

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.23%), turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 2.79 or 0.01% at 40791.95.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5.4 points or 0.05% at 11976.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 86.58 points or 0.58% at 14946.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.67 points or 0.58% at 4953.53.

On BSE,1034 shares were trading in green, 649 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)