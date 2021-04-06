Tata Steel Long Products provides operational performance update for Q4 & FY21

Tata Steel Long Products announced the Q4 and FY21 production and sales volumes (provisional) figures.
The company achieved direct reduced iron production of 226,000 tons and crude steel production of 186,000 tons in Q4 FY21, compared to direct reduced iron production of 213,000 tons and crude steel production of 173,000 tons in Q3 FY21, and direct reduced iron production of 201,000 tons and crude steel production of 156,000 tons in Q4 FY20.
For FY21, the company reported direct reduced iron production of 797,000 tons and crude steel production of 648,000 tons compared to direct reduced iron production of 764,000 tons and crude steel production of 584,000 tons in Q4 FY21.
The company recorded direct reduced iron sales of 171,000 tons and saleable steel sales of 172,000 tons in Q4 FY21, compared to direct reduced iron sales of 165,000 tons and saleable steel sales of 166,000 tons in Q3 FY21, and direct reduced iron sales of 164,000 tons and saleable steel sales of 137,000 tons in Q4 FY20.
For FY21, the company recorded direct reduced iron sales of 632,000 tons and saleable steel sales of 639,000 tons compared to direct reduced iron sales of 626,000 tons and saleable steel sales of 511,000 tons in FY20.
