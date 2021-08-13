Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Aurobindo Pharma to react to their results

Tata Steel reported consolidated net profit of Rs 8906.95 crore in Q1FY22 against net loss of Rs 4416.56 crore in Q1FY21. Total income jumped 108.49% to Rs 53656.31 crore.

Hero MotoCorp reported 333.01% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 256.08 crore on 81% rise in total income to Rs 5648.20 crore in Q1FY22 over in Q1FY21.

Aurobindo Pharma reported 1.67% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 769.97 crore on 3.78% fall in total income to Rs 5811.88 crore in Q1FY22 over in Q1FY21.

Eicher Motors reported consolidated profit after tax of Rs 237 crore as compared to a loss Rs. 55 crore during the same period last year. Total revenue from operations was recorded at Rs 1,974 crore, up 141% as compared to Rs 818 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY 2020-21.

Page Industries reported consolidated net profit of Rs 10.95 crore in Q1FY22 against net loss of Rs 39.55 crore in Q1FY21. Total income jumped 73.64% to Rs 505.09 crore.

Ashok Leyland reported consolidated net loss of Rs 273.86 crore in Q1FY22 as against net loss of Rs 409.08 crore in Q1FY21. Total income jumped 168.08% to Rs 4103.27 crore.

OnMobile Global announced the 100% acquisition of rob0 , through its subsidiary OnMobile Global Solutions Canada. rob0 offers best-in-class patent pending Vision AI technology.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)