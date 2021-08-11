Power Grid, Lupin, Godrej Agrovet, Zomato in focus

Power Grid Corporation of India reported 192.82% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5998.28 crore in Q1FY22 over Q1FY21. Total income rose 35.87% to Rs 13938.37 crore.

Lupin reported 407.45% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 542.46 crore in Q1FY22 over Q1FY21. Total income rose 20.34% to Rs 4298.18 crore.

Godrej Agrovet reported 19.74% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 105.98 crore in Q1FY22 over Q1FY21. Total income rose 28.15% to Rs 2014.54 crore.

Zomato reported consolidated net loss of Rs 356.20 crore in Q1FY22 as against net loss of Rs 99.80 crore in Q1FY21. Total income surged 223.32% to Rs 916.60 crore in Q1FY22 over Q1FY21.

Siemens reported consolidated net profit of Rs 138.90 crore in Q1FY22 as against net loss of Rs 1.90 crore in Q1FY21. Total income surged 128.53% to Rs 2984.20 crore in Q1FY22 over Q1FY21.

GMR Infrastructure said the company's board meeting on 13 August 2021 would also consider raising of funds of up to Rs 6,000 crore in one or more tranches through issue of securities including a QIP and/or FCCBs.

