RIL, Coal India, Shree Cement in spotlight

Reliance New Energy Solar (RNESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), along with strategic investors Paulson & Co. Inc. and Bill Gates, and a few other investors, has announced an investment of $144 million in Ambri Inc, an energy storage company based in Massachusetts, USA. The investment will help the company commercialise and grow its long-duration energy storage systems business globally. RNESL will invest $50 million to acquire 42.3 million shares of preferred stock in Ambri.
North Eastern Coalfields mines are managed directly by Coal India. The mines at Tikak, Tipong and Tirap of NEC were temporarily suspended from June 03, 2020 due to non-availability of forest and other Statutory Clearances.
Shree Cement reported sharply higher consolidated net profit of Rs 630.89 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 330.35 crore in Q1FY21. Total income jumped to Rs 3775.94 crore from Rs 2613.25 crore YoY.
Isgec Heavy Engineering has received an order for a 175 KLPD Multi-feed Distillery from Dwarikesh Sugar Industries for their site at Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.
NBCC (India) has secured the total business of Rs. 646.91 crore in the month of July, 2021.
Texmo Pipes and Products received orders from multiple contractors of HDPE Pipes worth Rs 121.59 crore to be executed within 6-7 months.
