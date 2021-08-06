Rate-sensitive stocks, RIL, Cipla to be watched

Interest rate-sensitive stocks from banks, realty and auto will be in focus due to RBI's monetary policy today. As per reports, the RBI is likely to maintain the status quo on interest rates.

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures (RSBVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), has invested Rs 20 crore in equity shares of Neolync Solutions (Neolync). A further investment of up to Rs 40 crore, subject to Neolync achieving agreed milestones, is expected to be completed by March 2023. The total investment will translate into 40% of equity share capital in Neolync on a fully paid up and diluted basis. Neolync and its subsidiaries and associate companies are engaged in India based manufacturing of electronic products such as mobile phones, telecom products and computing devices etc.

Cipla reported 24% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 715 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 578 crore in Q1FY21. Total revenue from operations rose 27% to Rs 5504 crore from Rs 4346 crore YoY. EBITDA rose 28% to Rs 1346 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 1049 crore in Q1 FY21.

Maruti Suzuki India said that total production rose to 1,70,719 units in July 2021 from 1,07,687 units last year.

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries said that the Government of India, the Patent Office has granted patent for 'Process For Preparation of Azoxystrobin in High Yields' to the company for a term of 20 years from September 27, 2016.

GEE said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on August 11, 2021 to consider the proposal for declaration of bonus equity shares.

B L Kashyap and Sons was awarded new projects worth Rs 189.85 crore. The project comprises of Concrete & Block Work Package at Bengaluru, Karnataka worth Rs 105.02 crore. The other project consists of Civil & Block Work Package at Bengaluru, Karnataka worth Rs 84.83 crore.

