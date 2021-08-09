Rolex Rings, SAIL, Tata Power in focus

Shares of Rolex Rings will debut on the bourses today, 9 August 2021. Shares were issued at Rs 900 per share in the recently concluded IPO.

SAIL reported consolidated net profit of Rs 3,897.4 crore in Q1FY22 as against net loss of Rs 1,226.5 crore in Q1FY21. Total income jumped to Rs 20,754.75 crore from Rs 9346.21 crore YoY.

Tata Power Company's consolidated profit after tax after exceptional items surged 74% at Rs 466 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to Rs 268 crore in Q1 FY21. Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 9,831 crore up by 47 % as compared to Rs 6,671 crore in Q1 FY21.

Karnataka Bank said that the bank is empanelled by the Reserve Bank of India to act as an "Agency Bank" to facilitate transactions related to Government businesses.

Adani Enterprises informed that the company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary namely, Noida Data Center Limited (NDCL) on 5th August, 2021. NDCL is incorporated with the object to develop, operate, maintain, deal with the business of Data Centers/IT/ITeS/ Cloud.

