HDFC sells 2.18% stake in Siti Networks

Post divestment, HDFC holds 8.64% stake in Siti Networks

Housing Development Finance Corporation has sold 1,90,11,237 equity shares of Re each of Siti Networks (Siti), representing 2.18% of the paid-up share capital of Siti. Post the said sale, the Corporation would hold 7,53,74,763 equity shares of Re 1 each of Siti representing 8.64% of its paid-up share capital.

