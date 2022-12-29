HDFC sells 2.18% stake in Siti Networks

-
ALSO READ
Inox Leisure commences operations of multiplex theater at Srinagar
HDFC Life receives approval for change in promoter of sponsor to HDFC Bank
PFRDA approves HDFC Bank - HDFC merger
CCI approves merger of HDFC and HDFC Bank
SEBI grant approval for proposed change in control of HDFC Property Ventures
-
Post divestment, HDFC holds 8.64% stake in Siti NetworksHousing Development Finance Corporation has sold 1,90,11,237 equity shares of Re each of Siti Networks (Siti), representing 2.18% of the paid-up share capital of Siti. Post the said sale, the Corporation would hold 7,53,74,763 equity shares of Re 1 each of Siti representing 8.64% of its paid-up share capital.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU