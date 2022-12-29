State Bank of India to consider raising infrastructure bonds up to Rs 10000 cr

JUST IN
On 03 January 2023

State Bank of India announced that a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Central Board of State Bank of India is scheduled to be held on 03 January 2023 to seek approval for raising of Infrastructure Bonds up to an amount of Rs. 10,000 crore through a public issue or private placement, during FY23.

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 12:39 IST

