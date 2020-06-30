Tata Steel, Infosys, Tata Power may be in action

Tata Steel reported consolidated net loss of Rs 1,481.34 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2,382.55 crore in Q4 March 2019. Total income fell 18.1% to Rs 35,233.45 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Infosys announced the launch of an all-new, Personalized Medicine solution for the pharmaceutical industry. The Infosys Personalized Medicine Solution enables pharma companies to digitally transform their processes and drive stronger business outcomes.

Tata Power Company said that board of directors of the company will meet on 2 July 2020 to consider and approve the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity shares, convertible securities of any description or warrants or debt securities, through preferential issue, private placements, rights issue or any other methods or combination thereof.

Minda Industries reported 90.07% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 7.30 crore on 9.64% fall in total income to Rs 1,354.93 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Bharat Dynamics reported 149.51% surge in net profit to Rs 309.72 crore on 57.17% rise in total income to Rs 1,467.75 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Central Bank of India reported net loss of Rs 1,529.07 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2,477.41 crore in Q4 March 2019. Total income rose 1.56% to Rs 6,723.73 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Force Motors reported 83.47% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.06 crore on 39.11% fall in total income to Rs 663.52 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

