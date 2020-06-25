TCS, BPCL, Bharti Infratel to be watched

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has successfully implemented a unified partner commerce platform for Zebra Technologies, a market leader in industry-tailored solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data.

BPCL is planning to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore during the current financial year 2020-21 through private placement of unsecured non-convertible debentures subject to market conditions. The details of the issue viz., class of investors, issue price, tenor, interest rate etc. will depend on the market conditions which will be intimated on crystallization of the issue, BPCL said.

The board of directors of Bharti Infratel said they have further extended the Long Stop Date till 31 August 2020 for merger with Indus Towers, subject to agreement on closing adjustments and other conditions precedent for closing, with each party retaining the right to terminate and withdraw the scheme.

General Insurance Corporation of India reported 47.33% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,309.62 crore on 43.09% rise in total income to Rs 9,886.85 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Canara Bank reported a net loss of Rs 3,259.33 crore in Q4 March 2020, higher than net loss of Rs 551.53 crore in Q4 March 2019. Total income rose 1.59% to Rs 14,222.39 crore.

Karur Vysya Bank reported 39.45% rise in net profit to Rs 83.70 crore on 3.27% rise in total income to Rs 1,803.15 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Astra Microwave Products reported 29.22% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.26 crore on 50.94% rise in total income to Rs 181.64 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

H.G. Infra Engineering reported 39.49% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 51.25 crore on 7.62% rise in total income to Rs 626.64 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

