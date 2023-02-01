Mahindra & Mahindra's records 28% growth in Jan tractor sales

Mahindra & Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector (FES), part of the Mahindra Group, today announced its tractor sales numbers for January 2023.

Domestic sales in January 2023 were at 27,626 units, as against 21,162 units during January 2022.

Total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during January 2023 were at 28,926 units, as against 22,682 units for the same period last year.

Exports for the month stood at 1,300 units.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)