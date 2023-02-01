Mahindra & Mahindra's records 28% growth in Jan tractor sales

-
Domestic sales in January 2023 were at 27,626 units, as against 21,162 units during January 2022.
Total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during January 2023 were at 28,926 units, as against 22,682 units for the same period last year.
Exports for the month stood at 1,300 units.
