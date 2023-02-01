Mahindra & Mahindra sells 64,335 vehicles in January 2023

-
In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 32,915 vehicles in January 2023, despite disruptions in supply chain of Crash Sensors and Air Bag ECUs due to availability of semiconductors. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 33,040 vehicles in January 2023.
Exports for the month were at 3,009 vehicles.
In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 21,724 vehicles in January 2023.
According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, The successful launches of Thar RWD and our first all-electric SUV, XUV400, have received very encouraging response from our customers in the first month of 2023. Our Utility Vehicles saw a growth of 66% and we saw an overall growth of 37%. We continue to keep a close watch on the dynamic supply chain situation.
