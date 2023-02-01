Board of Prism Johnson appoints company secretary

At meeting held on 01 February 2023

The Board of Prism Johnson at its meeting held on 01 February 2023 has approved the appointment of Shailesh Dholakia as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company (Key Managerial Personnel) with effect from 01 April 2023. Aneeta S. Kulkarni, presently the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company (Key Managerial Personnel) will be demitting her office as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from close of business hours of 31 March 2023.

