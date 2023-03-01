TVS Motor Company records about 2% decline in Feb sales

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 276,150 units in the month of February 2023 as against 281,714 units in the month of February 2022.

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 267,026 units in the month of February 2023 as against 267,625 units in the month of February 2022. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 28%with sales increasing from 173,198 units in February 2022 to 221,402 units in February 2023.

Motorcycle registered sales of 126,243 units in February 2023 as against 143,523 units in February 2022. Scooter sales registered a growth of 21% with sales increasing from 86,616 units in the month of February 2022 to 104,825 units in February 2023.

TVS iQube electric scooters have been receiving a heartening response from customers.

The electric scooters recorded its highest ever sales of 15,522 units in February 2023 as against sales of 2,238 units in February 2022. TVS iQube Electric is now available in more than 100 cities across 200 touchpoints, selling more than 10,000 units for the fourth consecutive month with a strong order pipeline.

The Company's total exports registered sales of 53,405 units in February 2023 as against 107,574 units February 2022. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 45,624 units in February 2023 as against 94,427 units February 2022.

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 9,124 units in February 2023 as against 14,089 units February 2022.

