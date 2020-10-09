Tata Steel BSL announces production and sales performance for Q2

Tata Steel BSL has achieved crude steel production of 1.14 million tons (provisional) in Q2 FY21 as compared to 0.66 million tons in Q1 FY21 and 1.07 million tons in Q2 FY20.
The crude steel production volume rose by 73% QoQ and 7% YoY to 1.14 million tons in 2QFY21.
The company achieved deliveries of 1.28 million tons (provisional) in Q2 FY21 as compared to 0.70 million tones in Q1 FY21 and 1.04 million tones in Q2 FY20.
The company achieved highest ever quarterly deliveries of 1.28 mn tons in 2Q FY21 which translates to 83% QoQ and 23% YoY growth.
