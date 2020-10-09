Tata Steel Long Products announces production and sales performance for Q2 FY21

Tata Steel Long Products announced production and sales volume for Q2 FY21 and 1H FY21(provisional).

Production of direct reduced iron stood at 0.22 million tons in Q2 FY21 compared to 0.13 million tons in Q1 FY21 and 0.17 million tons in Q2 FY20. For 1H FY21, the production of direct reduced iron stood at 0.35 million tons compared to 0.34 million tons a year ago.

Production of crude steel stood at 0.17 million tons in Q2 FY21 compared to 0.12 million tons in Q1 FY21 and 0.15 million tons in Q2 FY20.

For 1H FY21, the production of crude steel stood at 0.29 million tons compared to 0.27 million tons a year ago.

Sales of direct reduced iron stood at 0.19 million tons in Q2 FY21 compared to 0.10 million tons in Q1 FY21 and 0.14 million tons in Q2 FY20. For 1H FY21, the sales of direct reduced iron stood at 0.29 million tons compared to 0.28 million tons a year ago.

Sales of saleable steel stood at 0.18 million tons in Q2 FY21 compared to 0.12 million tons in Q1 FY21 and 0.12 million tons in Q2 FY20. For 1H FY21, the sales of saleable steel stood at 0.30 million tons compared to 0.21 million tons a year ago.

