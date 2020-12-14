Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd, Zeal Aqua Ltd, Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd and Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 December 2020.

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 16.57 at 11:57 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 48406 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5094 shares in the past one month.

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 114.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36546 shares in the past one month.

Zeal Aqua Ltd spiked 19.94% to Rs 78.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 26416 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4809 shares in the past one month.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd jumped 19.89% to Rs 55.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 46776 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9618 shares in the past one month.

Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd exploded 19.89% to Rs 31.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32720 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5873 shares in the past one month.

