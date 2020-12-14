IFB Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up, Dish TV India Ltd and Omaxe Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 December 2020.

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up, Dish TV India Ltd and Omaxe Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 December 2020.

IFB Industries Ltd spiked 13.05% to Rs 1166.1 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 20882 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4813 shares in the past one month.

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd soared 8.39% to Rs 58.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up surged 7.01% to Rs 177.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd advanced 5.49% to Rs 14.41. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Omaxe Ltd spurt 5.48% to Rs 87.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13236 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12207 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)