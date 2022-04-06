Tata Steel, TCS, Adani Enterprises in focus

Tata Steel: On a provisional basis, Tata Steel India achieved highest ever annual crude steel production of 19.06 million tons, with a growth of 13% YoY despite the COVID 2nd wave related disruption early in the financial year.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): TCS announced that the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) has selected TCS to build a modern, secure, web-based system for the state's unemployment insurance program, transforming a legacy mainframe platform from the 1970s into a cloud-based system that dramatically improves the delivery of services to Kansas residents.
Adani Enterprises: A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 8 April 2022, to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of rights issue, preferential allotment, including a qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof.
Tata Power: Tata Power International Pte. Ltd (TPIPL) (a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power), ICICI Bank Ltd. (ICICI Bank) owns 26% stake in Resurgent Power and the balance 74% is held by ICICI Bank and other global investors. Resurgent Power has completed the acquisition of NRSS XX.XVI Transmission Limited (NRSS).
TVS Motor Company: Jio-bp and TVS Motor Company announced that they have agreed to explore the creation of a robust public EV charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the country, building on Jio-bp's growing network in this space.
Coastal Corporation: The company announced that Unit III at Kakinada SEZ is now fully ready to commission. The new facility has production capacity of 35 MTPD.
