Vedanta, ONGC, Sterlite Technologies in focus

Vedanta: The company has entered into certain long term power security agreements for Green / Renewable Energy (RE) power for Hindustan Zinc Limited, Bharat Aluminum Company Limited and Vedanta Limited (Jharsuguda Aluminium Operations) via captive power projects, which will be created through dedicated Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for each entity.

ONGC: The company is on its way to commercialize another Basin - the Vindhyan Basin. This would be the ninth producing Basin of India; the eighth by ONGC.

Sterlite Technologies: The company has signed the definitive agreement to sell its 64.98% stake of in Maharashtra Transmission Communication Infrastructure Limited (MTCIL). The closing as per the agreement is completed on 31 March 2022.

Ruchi Soya Industries: The board of directors of the company has approved the issue price of Rs 650 per equity share for its follow-on public offer.

Cantabil Retail India: The company has opened three new showrooms/ shops at different location in India during the month of March 2022. Now total number of showrooms/ shops of the company stands at 378.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: The company has made timely payment of redemption amount and interest for the secured, redeemable, listed and rated non convertible debentures of Rs.400 crores.

