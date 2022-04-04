Wipro, Maruti Suzuki, Lupin, Bharat Dynamics in spotlight

Wipro: Wipro announced a three-year collaboration with the University of South Carolina and the Indian Institute of Technology, Patna (IIT, Patna) under a co-innovation model for AI research.

Maruti Suzuki India: The car major sold a total of 170,395 units in March 2022. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 137,658 units, sales to other OEM of 6,241 units and its highest ever monthly exports of 26,496 units.

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp sold 4, 50,154 units in March 2022. This is a sequential growth over the volume sales in the month of February, when Hero MotoCorp dispatched 358,254 units of motorcycles and scooters.

Lupin: Lupin has signed definitive agreement with Anglo-French Drugs & Industries for acquiring a portfolio of brands (including all rights and interests associated with such products), to strengthen the company's presence in Vitamins, Minerals & Supplements and CNS segments.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has entered into an agreement with Novartis AG to acquire the cardiovascular brand Cidmus in India. Under the agreement, Dr. Reddy's will be assigned and transferred the Cidmus trademark in India from Novartis AG for a consideration of $61 million.

TVS Motor Company: TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte. Limited (TVSM Singapore), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company has acquired a majority stake (70%) in EBCO Limited, a British company providing smart connected mobility solutions, based in United Kingdom.

Bharat Dynamics: The company recorded a turnover of Rs.2700 crore approx. (provisional and unaudited) for the financial year ended on 31 March 2022 (corresponding figure for the previous year was Rs.1913.76 crore).

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has signed a license agreement for a 47 room hotel at Jaipur, Rajasthan under its brand Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels. The hotel is expected to be operational by December 2022.

