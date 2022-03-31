Axis Bank, ONGC, Tata Steel in focus

Axis Bank: The board of directors of Axis Bank have approved the purchase of the Citibank's India Consumer Business from Citibank N.A. (acting through its branch in India) (CBNA) and the NBFC Consumer Business from Citicorp Finance (India) (CFIL), as going concerns, without values being assigned to individual assets and liabilities to either business.

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp announced the sixth edition of Hero CoLabs, its flagship crowd-sourcing platform. Commencing the new season of Hero CoLabs, the 'Design Challenge 3.0' will put to test the visual and creative flair of the participants.

ONGC: The Government of India has decided to exercise the oversubscription option to the extent of additional 9.4 crore equity shares, in addition to 9.4 crore equity shares of the company. Accordingly, the total offer size for sale will be up to 18.8 crore shares or 1.5% of total paid up equity.

Tata Steel: The company had transferred its entire equity stake i.e. 100%, held in Tata Steel Special Economic Zone (TSSEZ) to Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services (TSUISL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, for consideration other than cash.

Godrej Properties: Godrej Properties announced that it has acquired a 9 acres land parcel in the residential micro-market of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune. The development will primarily be for a group housing project.

BL Kashyap & Sons: B L Kashyap and Sons was awarded new projects worth Rs 461.32 crore. The new projects require the company to carry out Civil and Structural work in cities Gurugram and Bangalore in the coming months.

