Metal stocks in demand

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 229.31 points or 1.16% at 20035.94 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 3.6%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1.99%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.78%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.56%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.05%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.84%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.6%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.53%), NMDC Ltd (up 0.51%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.05%).

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 321.68 or 0.55% at 59108.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 105.25 points or 0.6% at 17616.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 272.24 points or 0.93% at 29533.05.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 66.47 points or 0.74% at 9045.34.

On BSE,2258 shares were trading in green, 678 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

