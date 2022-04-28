HUL, Bajaj Auto, ONGC to be watched

-
Hindustan Unilever (HUL): HUL reported 8.59% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 2,327 crore on 10.40% increase in sales to Rs 13,190 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Bajaj Auto: Bajaj Auto reported 2% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1526 crore on 7% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 7975 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC): ONGC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Equinor ASA, the Norwegian state-owned multinational energy company. The MoU is for collaboration and partnership in areas of upstream Exploration & Production, midstream, downstream and Clean energy options, including Carbon Capture Utilization & Sequestration (CCUS).
Persistent Systems: The company reported 13.9% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 200.99 crore on 9.8% rise in revenue to Rs 1637.85 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q3 FY22.
Cyient: The technology solutions company will acquire Singapore-based Grit Consulting to strengthen its global technology consulting practice. Cyient will acquire Grit Consulting at an enterprise value of $37 million on a debt free, cash free basis.
Kohinoor Foods: The company said its board has approved fundraising for an amount not exceeding Rs 49.5 crore by way of a rights issue.
