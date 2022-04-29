Axis Bank, Vedanta, Ambuja Cements in spotlight

Axis Bank: Axis Bank's net profit rose 54% to Rs 4,117.77 crore on 16% increase in total income to Rs 21,999.58 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

Vedanta: Vedanta reported 10% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,799 crore on a 41% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 39,342 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21. The company's board has approved first interim dividend of Rs 31.5 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is 9 May 2022.

Ambuja Cements: Ambuja Cements' consolidated net profit fell 30.41% to Rs 659 crore on 1.79% increase in net sales to Rs 7754 crore in Q1 March 2022 over Q1 March 2021.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment: The company's consolidated net profit rose 16% to Rs 1105 crore on 6.25% fall in total income to Rs 105 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

Tata Power: Tata Power has collaborated with the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), Maharashtra to install up to 5,000 EV charging points across its member's developer properties. The move will give a boost to EV adoption in the state.

CAMS (Computer Age Management Services): CAMSfinserv is working with Microsoft India to develop a robust technology foundation for the Account Aggregator (AA) marketplace in India, to accelerate digital transformation in areas such as credit lending, investment advisory and personal finance management. CAMSfinserv is a wholly owned subsidiary of CAMS.

IndiaMART InterMESH: The board of directors of the company approved the proposal for buyback of up to 1,60,000 fully paid up equity shares of the company. The buy back of equity shares would be on a proportionate basis as on the record date through the Tender Offer route for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 100 crore at a price of Rs 6,250 per share.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)