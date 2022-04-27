RIL, Bajaj Finance, Wipro in focus

-
Reliance Industries (RIL): RIL and Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company RSC (TA'ZIZ) have signed the formal shareholder agreement for the TA'ZIZ Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) project.
Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Finance reported a 80% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2420 crore on 26% rise in total income to Rs 8630 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Wipro: Wipro announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rizing Intermediate Holdings, Inc. (Rizing), a global SAP consulting firm, significantly expanding its breadth of capabilities in helping businesses transform into intelligent enterprises.
Infosys: Infosys announced its collaboration with Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., a global leader in beauty and wellness. The platform aims to help Nu Skin scale its business model exponentially with social commerce-based capabilities.
Lasa Supergenerics: The company announced that it has secured a new order of Rs 50 crore from just 5 customers.
Omaxe: the company said it has raised Rs 440 crore from Vde Partners, a leading global alternative investment firm. The company said it will deploy the funds for expediting construction and delivery of its projects as well as for expansion.
