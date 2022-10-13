Tata Tele Business Services partners with Google Cloud

To offer Google Workspace for Small and Medium Businesses

Tata Tele Business Services has partnered with Google Cloud to offer Google Workspace for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs). TTBS will offer businesses a single, unified experience for workplace communication and collaboration for their hybrid workforce as they continue to scale and modernize their cloud infrastructure.

TTBS will help businesses drive greater efficiency and market growth with Google Workspace on Google Cloud. Designed to meet every unique business need, Google Workspace streamlines workflows for businesses and employees, helping boost their productivity backed by around-the-clock managed services by TTBS.

With immersive collaboration and deeply integrated product experience at its core, Google Workspace brings together Gmail, Google Chat, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Meet, and more all built with trusted Google Cloud security and powered by the cleanest cloud in the industry. Google Workspace easily integrates with several other software applications. For example, a business might sync their Google Sheets and Salesforce CRM to gain added insights and eliminate silos in company data or they can sync Google Docs with communication software Slack and send documents to other users with details and updates.

