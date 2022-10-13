Board of Navoday Enterprises approves change in CFO

With effect from 12 October 2022

The Board of Navoday Enterprises at its meeting held on 12 October 2022 has approved resignation of Rajatmohan Gopalmohan Sinha as CFO of the Company with immediate effect. The Board has appointed Sandeep Prabhakar Khare as CFO of the Company with immediate effect.

