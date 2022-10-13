Board of Navoday Enterprises recommends issue of bonus shares

-
-
At meeting held on 12 October 2022The Board of Navoday Enterprises at its meeting held on 12 October 2022 has recommended the issue of upto 38,54,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each as bonus shares of an aggregate nominal value upto Rs. 3,85,40,000/-, as bonus shares to the shareholders out of the Securities Premium Account of the company for distribution among the holders of existing fully paid equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of the company.
