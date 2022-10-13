Yes Bank receives upgrade in credit ratings from CARE

-
ALSO READ
Titan receives credit ratings action from Brickwork Ratings
Board of Borosil Renewables approves execution of SPA for acquisition of Interfloat and GMB
Yes Bank receives upgrade in LT issuer ratings
CRISIL withdraws corporate credit rating of HCL Technologies
ICRA revises outlook on DLF's rating to 'positive'
-
Yes Bank has received an upgrade in credit ratings assigned by CARE as under:
Infrastructure Bonds, Lower Tier II Bonds, Tier II Bonds (Basel III) - CARE A-/ Positive (upgraded from CARE BBB+/ Positive)
Upper Tier II Bonds - CARE BBB/ Positive (upgraded from CARE BBB-/ Positive)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU