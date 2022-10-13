Yes Bank receives upgrade in credit ratings from CARE

Yes Bank has received an upgrade in credit ratings assigned by CARE as under:

Infrastructure Bonds, Lower Tier II Bonds, Tier II Bonds (Basel III) - CARE A-/ Positive (upgraded from CARE BBB+/ Positive)

Upper Tier II Bonds - CARE BBB/ Positive (upgraded from CARE BBB-/ Positive)

