Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Falls 4.99%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has added 27.53% over last one month compared to 7.45% fall in S&P BSE Tech index and 1.35% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd lost 4.99% today to trade at Rs 167.7. The S&P BSE Tech index is down 0.69% to quote at 14636.51. The index is down 7.45 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mindtree Ltd decreased 1.63% and Infosys Ltd lost 1.46% on the day. The S&P BSE Tech index went up 22.04 % over last one year compared to the 19.04% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has added 27.53% over last one month compared to 7.45% fall in S&P BSE Tech index and 1.35% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 39496 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 16.62 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 291.05 on 11 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 10.55 on 22 Apr 2021.

