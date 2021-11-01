Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Surges 4.95%, S&P BSE Telecom index Gains 4.16%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has added 48.45% over last one month compared to 2.77% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 1.65% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd gained 4.95% today to trade at Rs 55.15. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 4.16% to quote at 1785.69. The index is up 2.77 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Airtel Ltd increased 4.5% and HFCL Ltd added 3.78% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 67.52 % over last one year compared to the 50.8% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has added 48.45% over last one month compared to 2.77% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 1.65% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13.71 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 58.25 on 19 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 5.75 on 13 Nov 2020.

