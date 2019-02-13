Kama Holdings standalone net profit rises 1500.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 44.00% to Rs 0.36 croreNet profit of Kama Holdings rose 1500.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 44.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.360.25 44 OPM %33.3328.00 -PBDT0.160.07 129 PBT0.160.07 129 NP0.320.02 1500
