TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, JSW Holdings Ltd, Venkys (India) Ltd and MMTC Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 August 2021.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd surged 12.24% to Rs 625.8 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 32294 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8336 shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd soared 9.50% to Rs 30.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

JSW Holdings Ltd spiked 8.40% to Rs 5100. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 134 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 265 shares in the past one month.

Venkys (India) Ltd jumped 7.83% to Rs 2813.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28959 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8629 shares in the past one month.

MMTC Ltd exploded 7.09% to Rs 44.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

